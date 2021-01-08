https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-apple-considers-removing-parler-from-its-app-store

Apple is currently threatening to ban Parler—the free speech alternative to Twitter—unless the social media platform confirms to Big Tech’s authoritarian censorship practices.

Two sources familiar with Apple’s threats told The Federalist‘s Sean Davis that the ban will occur “unless the service enacts draconian censorship policies demanded by left-wing Big Tech oligarchs.”

BREAKING: Apple is currently threatening to ban Parler — the free speech alternative to Twitter — unless the service enacts draconian censorship policies demanded by left-wing Big Tech oligarchs, according to two sources familiar with Apple’s threats. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 8, 2021

“Most of the content that Apple found objectionable, which was against our TOS was already banned by the time we received communication,” commented Parler CEO John Matze.

“The entities pressuring Apple to remove Parler are doing so out of political motivation. They seem to be entirely against the concept of free speech and against democratic ideas such as debate and discourse. Apple, seems intent on being the enforcement arm of Big Tech’s anti-competitive practices. Ignore Facebook go after Parler.”

The Resolutions Center message addressed to the developers reads: “We require your immediate attention regarding serious Apple Store guideline violations that we have found with your app, Parler.”

The admins pointed to “numerous complaints regarding objectionable content in your Parler service, accusations that the Parler app was used to coordinate, plan, and facilitate the illegal activities in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 that led (among other things) to loss of life, numerous injuries, and the destruction of property,” also citing further plans to commit criminal activities.

“Please remove all objectionable content from your app and submit your revised binary for review,” the memo instructed. “Such content includes any content similar to the examples attached to this message, as well as any content referring to harm to people or attacks on government facilities now or at any future date.”

Investigative journalist Christopher Rufo argued that the idea that conservatives must “build their own tech” fails to consider that new applications are “dependent on existing infrastructure monopolies like Apple and Google.”

“We need legislation that guarantees equal access to the new public square,” Rufo tweeted in response.

Bingo: the idea that conservatives must “build their own tech” fails to consider that new apps are dependent on existing infrastructure monopolies like Apple and Google. We need legislation that guarantees equal access to the new public square. https://t.co/MJWoVcZzFd — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) January 8, 2021



