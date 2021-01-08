https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/attorney-sidney-powell-now-suspended-twitter-joins-growing-list-trump-supporters-silenced/

Attorney Sidney Powell has been suspended from Twitter.

The suspension appears to be permanent.

Powell joins General Flynn is the latest in what appears to be a massive purge of Trump supporters from the platform. Stop the Steal organizers Michael Coudrey and Ali Alexander were both banned the evening of the protest on the Capitol. Lin Wood was kicked off the next day. The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft was suspended last week for putting up a post about Hunter Biden.

The purge is hitting both small accounts and those of President Trump and his prominent supporters and allies. They seem to be targeting just about anyone who questions the 2020 election results.

The platform temporarily suspended President Donald Trump himself the day of the Capitol protest and has threatened to ban his account permanently in the future.

Facebook banned President Trump’s account permanently this week:

The #Walkaway campaign had their Facebook account shut down today:

