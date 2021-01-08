https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-trump-tweet-suspension/2021/01/08/id/1004868

Being permanently banned from Twitter on Friday didn’t stop President Donald Trump from reaching followers.

Trump used the government-owned @POTUS account to criticize Twitter and say he and allies will look into the possibilities of building another social media messaging platform.

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great …” Trump wrote per CNBC.

“… patriots who voted for me. Twitter may be a private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long. I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we …

”… also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Lefty platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely …:

“… STAY TUNED!:”

The tweets were removed almost immediately. It was unclear what Twitter planned to do, if anything, about the @POTUS account.

Late on Friday, Twitter also announced it was suspending Trump’s campaign account @TeamTrump for violating its rules​, according to Reuters.

Earlier in the day, Twitter announced it permanently was suspending Trump’s @realDonaldTrump personal account.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

