(SUMMIT NEWS) – The BBC has published an article which amplifies advice that people should wear face masks during sex in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Yes, really.

The piece, titled ‘Sex and Covid: What are the rules in lockdown?’, details “new guidance on having sex” in the aftermath of Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring a new national lockdown set to last for months.

The article says that “meeting up for sex is off the cards” under the new rules but goes on to offer recommendations on how couples can practice COVID-safe sex.

