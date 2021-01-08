https://www.independentsentinel.com/biden-siege-of-capitol-was-one-of-the-darkest-days-but-antifa-is-an-idea/

Joe Biden characterized the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as domestic terrorists. He called the violence “one of the darkest days in the history of our nation.”

“Don’t dare call them protesters,” Biden said in remarks from Wilmington, Del. “They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple.”

Biden blamed President Trump for inciting the violence, saying he had “unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of democracy.” The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The past four years, we’ve had a president who’s made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, and the rule of law clear in everything he has done,” he said as he introduced loon Merrick Garland as his new Attorney General.

Biden has said he plans to make a priority of passing a law against domestic terrorism, and he has been urged to create a White House post overseeing the fight against ideologically inspired violent extremists and increasing funding to combat them.

We already have such laws.

Watch:

Biden: “What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent. It was not disorder. It was not protest. It was chaos. They weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic, it’s that simple.” pic.twitter.com/QhFCba3D3B — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 7, 2021

ANTIFA IS A-OK

This is what hack Biden said when Antifa was burning, looting, and assaulting:







Related

PowerInbox

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

