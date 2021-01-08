https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-references-nazi-propaganda-minister-joseph-goebbels-attacks-hawley-cruz-hawley-responds-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden on Friday referenced Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels as he attacked Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz.

Biden compared GOP Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz to Nazis because they supported President Trump and his “election falsehoods.”

Both Hawley and Cruz exercised their Constitutional right when they objected to Biden’s fraudulent electors this week when Congress convened in a joint session.

Biden compared them to Goebbels and said, “It’s the Big Lie. The Big Lie.”

WATCH:

Biden tells @NikolenDC that GOP senators who supported election falsehoods, like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, are “part of the big lie,” and references Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels https://t.co/ho31YYlJfR pic.twitter.com/ukQMDFebHq — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2021

Senator Hawley responded:

“President-elect Biden has just compared me and another Republican Senator to Nazis. You read that correctly. Think about that for a moment. Let it sink in. Because I raised questions in the format prescribed by the laws of the United States about the way elections were conducted in the state of Pennsylvania, just as Democrats did about other states in 2001, 2005, and 2017, he is calling me a Nazi. This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect. It is utterly shameful. He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments. And every Democrat member of congress should be asked to disavow these disgusting comments.”

Sen. Hawley responds to Biden’s Nazi comparison: Undignified, Immature, and Intemperate Behavior “President-elect Biden has just compared me and another Republican Senator to Nazis. You read that correctly. Think about that for a moment. Let it sink in.” https://t.co/BJLuTkF06l — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 8, 2021

