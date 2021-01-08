https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533449-biden-says-cruz-other-republicans-responsible-for-big-lie-that-fueled

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenCapitol Police officer dies following riots Rep. Joaquin Castro wants to prevent Federal government from ever naming buildings, property after Trump Tucker Carlson: Trump ‘recklessly encouraged’ Capitol rioters MORE on Friday blamed Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzRep. Joaquin Castro wants to prevent Federal government from ever naming buildings, property after Trump Limbaugh dismisses calls to end violence after mob hits Capitol McMaster: Trump ‘compromised our principles’ for ‘personal gain’ MORE (Texas) and other GOP lawmakers who led efforts to challenge election results ahead of Wednesday’s pro-Trump mob at the Capitol, with Biden drawing a parallel between the elected officials’ actions and a Nazi propaganda minister.

“If he’s the only one saying it, that’s one thing,” Biden said of President Trump Donald TrumpCapitol Police officer dies following riots Donor who gave millions to Hawley urges Senate to censure him for ‘irresponsible’ behavior Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots MORE, who for weeks made disputed claims that the election was “stolen” from him.

“But the acolytes that follow him, like Cruz and others, they are as responsible as he is,” Biden continued, according to The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden did not join some other Democrats who have called for Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyDonor who gave millions to Hawley urges Senate to censure him for ‘irresponsible’ behavior Simon & Schuster cancels publication of Hawley’s book McMaster: Trump ‘compromised our principles’ for ‘personal gain’ MORE (R-Mo.) to be removed from office for encouraging the claims that fueled Wednesday’s events, with the former vice president instead saying, “I think they should be just flat beaten the next time they run.”

Biden then added, “I think the American public has a real good, clear look who they are … they’re part of the big lie.”

“The big lie” refers to an idea espoused by Joseph Goebbels, one of Adolf Hitler’s closest advisers, who argued that if you continuously repeat a major lie to people, they will eventually start to believe it.

Biden has previously compared Trump to the Nazi official, including in a September MSNBC interview in which Biden explained Trump was “sort of like Goebbels. You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge.”

Biden also previously compared Trump to Goebbels when he called for the president’s impeachment in October 2019, according to the Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Cruz and Hawley responded to Biden’s remarks Friday, with Hawley writing in a statement that the president-elect should “act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments.”

“This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect,” the Missouri senator added. “It is utterly shameful.”

Hawley on Biden: “This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect. It is utterly shameful. He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments.” pic.twitter.com/UgJXAsUU6B — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 8, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz took to Twitter to respond to Biden’s comments, calling them “really sad.”

“At a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing,” Cruz wrote. “This kind of vicious partisan rhetoric only tears our country apart.”

Really sad. At a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing. This kind of vicious partisan rhetoric only tears our country apart. https://t.co/YMMepv1OhV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 8, 2021

Sen. Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenCOVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform David Sirota: Democrats gave away leverage in forcing vote on ,000 checks Lawmakers share New Year’s messages: ‘Cheers to brighter days ahead’ MORE (D-Ore.), the incoming chairman of the powerful Finance Committee, and Sen. Patty Murray Patricia (Patty) Lynn MurraySchumer calls for 25th Amendment to be invoked after Capitol riots On The Money: Trump slams relief bill, calls on Congress to increase stimulus money | Biden faces new critical deadlines after relief package | Labor rule allows restaurants to require broader tip pooling Labor rule allows restaurants to require broader tip pooling MORE (Wash.), the No. 3-ranking Senate Democrat, have both called on Hawley and Cruz to resign for challenging the validity of Biden’s victory.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTexas Democrats Joaquin and Julián Castro call for Cruz to step down Cruz hits back after Ocasio-Cortez calls for his resignation Larry Hogan calls for Trump to resign or be removed from office MORE (D-N.Y.) has also called for both Cruz and Hawley to step down, and Texas Democrats and twin brothers Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroRep. Joaquin Castro wants to prevent Federal government from ever naming buildings, property after Trump Texas Democrats Joaquin and Julián Castro call for Cruz to step down Hawley condemns Capitol violence amid accusations of incitement MORE and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro have also vocalized support for Cruz’s resignation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

