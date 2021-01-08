https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/biden-says-late-impeach-trump/

As fellow Democrats in the House drafted articles of impeachment against President Trump, President-elect Joe Biden told reporters Friday that while he thinks the president should have been impeached a long time ago, it’s better to simply allow for the transfer of power on Jan. 20.

He emphasized, however, at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, his long-held belief that Trump “is not fit to serve.”

“He’s one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America,” Biden said.

“And so the idea that I think he shouldn’t have been out of office yesterday is not the issue,” Biden continued. “The question is what happens with 14 days left to go, or 13 days left to go.”

He cited the “81 million people” who “said it’s time for him to go” and the Senate’s vote in the early morning hours Thursday to confirm his election.

“So, I think it’s important that we get on with the business of getting him out of office,” he said.

“The quickest way that that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th.”

His congressional colleagues, however, are bent on making it quicker and ensuring Trump can never run again for the White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a letter to fellow Democrats on Friday, said that “following the President’s dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to … call on Trump to depart his office – immediately.”

“If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action,” she said.

Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California are drafting an article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting his supporters to charge the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Fox News reported.

Demoratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota also has been circulating articles of impeachment.

Pelosi, in a call with the Democratic caucus Friday, said she had spoken to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley about protecting the nuclear codes from an “unhinged president.”

Pelosi, along with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, also has urged Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, contending it’s too dangerous to wait until Inauguration Day.

However, sources close to Vice President Mike Pence have told Politico that likely won’t happen.

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska is among the Republicans who have said they are open to removing Trump from office.

Meanwhile, Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said his colleague Jake Gibson reporter Justice Department officials “do not expect any [incitement] charges” against Trump or any other speakers from Wednesday’s events leading up to the Capitol riots.

Trump, speaking to a rally in front of the White House just before the joint session of Congress on Wednesday, presented detailed evidence to back his case for voting irregularities and fraud in six states.

As he concluded, he said: “We’re going to walk down. Anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol. And we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and Congress men and women.”

In Wilmington on Friday, Biden was asked about Trump’s decision not to attend his inauguration.

Biden said it’s “one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on.”

“It’s a good thing — him not showing up.”

