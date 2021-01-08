https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/__trashed-15/

Big tech has launched an unprecedented and coordinated cyber attack on President Donald Trump and his 74,000,000 voters.

As this was happening — the GOP was dead silent.

On Friday, Twitter permanently banned hundreds, if not thousands, of Trump supporters and prominent allies — before banning the president himself. Nearly every account that helped to promote the Stop the Steal rallies or challenge the election results were banned, including Ali Alexander, Michael Coudrey, Gen. Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, and Lin Wood. Countless smaller accounts that supported the president were also getting suspended in a seemingly constant rate.

The same has been happening over on Facebook and Instagram.

At the same time, Parler was warned by both the Apple and Google stores that if they did not impose moderation on their free speech platform within 24 hours they would be banned entirely.

“We have received numerous complaints regarding objectionable content in your Parler service, accusations that the Parler app was used to plan, coordinate, and facilitate the illegal activities” at the US Capitol on 6 January, Apple wrote in an email to Parler executives. “The app also appears to continue to be used to plan and facilitate yet further illegal and dangerous activities.”

These same companies showed absolutely no concern when Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists were plotting their next attacks on their platforms, often with the endorsement of Democrat politicians.

Parler Chief Executive John Matze responded to the threat by posting; “Apparently they believe Parler is responsible for ALL user generated content on Parler. By the same logic, Apple must be responsible for ALL actions taken by their phones. Every car bomb, every illegal cell phone conversation, every illegal crime committed on an iPhone, Apple must also be responsible for.”

By 7 p.m. EST, it was reported that President Trump had officially joined Parler. It is currently unclear if big tech pulled the trigger early, if the site crashed from the rush of new users hoping to hear from the president, or if it was something more sinister.

By 7:46, Parler was banned from the Google Play store.

You will still be able to access Parler from your computer or browser.

Buckle up. They want you silenced.

