A Black Lives Matter radical who previously threatened to “burn down” the White House and “rip Trump right out of that office” has admitted to Fox News that he was at the riot Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

He insisted he was there to “document” what was happening.

The admission from John Sullivan of the Utah-based Insurgence USA lends credence to the concerns expressed by several Congress members that those who first attended President Trump’s rally on Wednesday then broke into the Capitol and vandalized its interior included not only Trump supporters but members of Antifa and violent extremist groups.

Sullivan, who has been arrested at anti-Trump events, denied that Antifa was involved, although he admitted he didn’t know for sure.

“There’s this narrative going around right now that Antifa was the people there causing the riots, causing the tension, they were the only people breaking into the Capitol, and I wanted to be able to tell a part of history and show that that was anything but the case,” he told Fox News on Thursday.

However, in August, Sullivan was captured on video telling a crowd in Washington, D.C.: “We … about to burn this s— down. We gotta … rip Trump right out of that office right there. We ain’t about … waiting until the next election.”

Insurgence USA calls itself “the revolution.”

Regarding Wednesday’s riot, which delayed Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote, he told Fox News he didn’t notice other left-wing activists inside the building.

He added, however, that he couldn’t know for sure without speaking to everyone individually.

“I didn’t see any people who were originally at BLM protests,” he said.

He told Fox he routinely attends protests, such as a Proud Boys event on Tuesday.

“It’s just recording, solely, and not being active in it,” he said.

After Wednesday’s violence, which included a woman shot and killed by police and an officer who died of injuries in the melee, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said the mayhem had “all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation.”

This has all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation. https://t.co/HJLN3Ijn4K — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

Look at the folks breaking the glass. All Antifa—your little buddies. https://t.co/z3kJesSlfr — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 7, 2021

He wrote on Twitter: “Look at the folks breaking the glass. All Antifa – your little buddies.”

Antifa activists were involved in many of the riots across hundreds of U.S. cities over the summer, which caused an estimated $2 billion in damages.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, said in a speech during the joint session of Congress that there was evidence that some of the people rioting were “masquerading as Trump supporters.”

But Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., urged everyone to wait before assessing what happened.

Please, don’t be like #FakeNewsMedia, don’t rush to judgment on assault on Capitol. Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears. Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics. Evidence follows: — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

“Please, don’t be like #FakeNewsMedia, don’t rush to judgment on assault on Capitol,” he said. “Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears. Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics.”

Brooks wrote on Twitter:

1. A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights. 2. Congressman told me he was warned on TUESDAY by Capitol Police officer that intelligence suggest fascist ANTIFA was going to try to infiltrate the Trump rally by dressing like Trump supporters.

3. Capitol Police advised TUESDAY that it best not to leave Capitol complex.” 4. Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters. Again, time will reveal truth. Don’t rush to judgment. Don’t be fooled by @FakeNewsMedia whose political judgement drives their reporting.

A video posted on Twitter showed Trump supporters trying to stop someone whom members of the crowd described as “Antifa” from breaking a window.

Bernard Kerik, a former New York police commissioner, wrote on Twitter: “President @realDonaldTrump supporters pulling Antifa terrorists away from building. There’s plenty of these videos. Why isn’t the #mainstreammedia reporting?”

President @realDonaldTrump supporters pulling Antifa terrorists away from building. There’s plenty of these videos. Why isn’t the #mainstreammedia reporting? pic.twitter.com/ItzN2YWETL — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 7, 2021

The Gateway Pundit said: “Yesterday after the president spoke in Washington, the million or so followers of the president marched to the Capitol. This is when some individuals in the crowd started damaging the Capitol building. When this occurred, the Trump supporters in the crowd start[ed] yelling at them to stop.”

Yes! Trump supporters tried to stop breaking of windows more than once —even ended fighting with them. I was there watching n taping! pic.twitter.com/Ah0klHv4Fw — Emma Right (@emmbeliever) January 7, 2021

BREAKING: Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 “bus load” of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 6, 2021

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry reported via Twitter: “BREAKING: Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 ‘bus load’ of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops.”

