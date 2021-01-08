https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-apple-threatens-ban-parler-unless-enact-draconian-censorship-policies-demanded-big-tech-oligarchs/

Apple is currently threatening Parler, the free speech alternative to Twitter unless they enact Draconian policies demanded by the Big Tech oligarchs.

Because of Big Tech censorship, Parler is now the fastest growing social media company.

Thursday morning Parler CEO John Matze made a bold statement on his rapidly growing social media platform and condemned censorship of Facebook and Twitter.

24 hours later, Apple threatened to ban Parler unless they censor and deplatform those who do not fall in line with the Communists.

TRENDING: Breaking: President Trump Announces He Will Not Attend China Joe’s Inauguration

BREAKING: Apple is currently threatening to ban Parler — the free speech alternative to Twitter — unless the service enacts draconian censorship policies demanded by left-wing Big Tech oligarchs, according to two sources familiar with Apple’s threats. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 8, 2021

Google is also threatening Parler.

WOW, that was quick. Apple and Google threaten to remove Parler from app stores unless Parler starts censoring content. — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) January 8, 2021

According to Sean Hannity, President Trump has just joined Parler.

DEVELOPING….

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

