https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-dominion-files-1-3-billion-defamation-suit-against-sidney-powell

Dominion Voting Systems sued attorney Sidney Powell on Friday for $1.3 billion, accusing Powell of defaming the company after the 2020 election with her allegations of massive voter fraud.

Dominion’s defamation suit against Powell has been expected, and may be followed with others against the White House, media companies, and various other individuals for allegedly pushing her claims, according to Forbes. The outlet reported:

Dominion has sent letters warning of potential litigation to the White House, Fox News, Newsmax, One America News and a number of Trump-allied individuals, including his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Rush Limbaugh, Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo, conservative attorney Lin Wood and Melissa Carone, who Giuliani has pushed as a witness to the purported election fraud.

The lawsuit itself hints at further action by the company, asserting in its opening paragraph that Powell did not act alone to push her allegations against the company. It states:

This defamation action arises from statements made by Sidney Powell, who — acting in concert with allies and media outlets determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election — caused unprecedented harm. During a Washington, D.C. press conference, a Georgia political rally, and a media blitz, Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract.

The lawsuit continues, calling Powell’s allegations “demonstrably false”:

Powell’s wild accusations are demonstrably false. Far from being created in Venezuela to rig elections for a now-deceased Venezuelan dictator, Dominion was founded in Toronto for the purpose of creating a fully auditable paper-based vote system that would empower people with disabilities to vote independently on verifiable paper ballots. As it grew, Dominion developed technology to solve many of the technical and voter intent issues that came to light as a result of the 2000 Presidential Election. Its systems are certified under standards promulgated by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (“EAC”), reviewed and tested by independent testing laboratories accredited by the EAC, and were designed to be auditable and include a paper ballot backup to verify results. Since its founding, Dominion has been chosen by thousands of election officials throughout the United States to provide the technology to effectively administer transparent and fully auditable elections.

…

Although Powell assured the public during television and radio appearances that her claims were backed by “evidence,” Powell’s “evidence” included declarations from a motley crew of conspiracy theorists, con artists, armchair “experts,” and anonymous sources who were judicially determined to be “wholly unreliable.” One of Powell’s wholly unreliable sources was a purported “military intelligence expert” who has now admitted that he never actually worked in military intelligence, that the declaration Powell’s clerks wrote for him to sign is “misleading,” and that he “was trying to backtrack” on it. After he was discredited, Powell pivoted by presenting his declaration as having been written by a different anonymous source.

Related: Dominion Security Director Files Lawsuits Against Trump Campaign, Multiple Outlets

Update note: This article has been expanded after publication to include additional information.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

