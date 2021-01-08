https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-general-flynn-kicked-off-twitter/

General Mike Flynn has been suspended from Twitter.

The suspension appears to be permanent.

Gen. Flynn is the latest in what appears to be a massive purge of Trump supporters from the platform.

“America fought a good fight. Our great Country is resilient & we will get thru this difficult time. Acting responsibly at this moment is what all Americans must do. During the past 4 tough years, I found faith, family and true friends were my foundation. God Bless America,” Flynn wrote on Parler on Friday.

The purge is hitting both small accounts and those of his prominent supporters and allies. They seem to be targeting just about anyone who questions the 2020 election results.

Stop the Steal organizers Michael Coudrey and Ali Alexander were both banned the evening of the protest on the Capitol. Lin Wood was kicked off the next day.

The platform temporarily suspended President Donald Trump himself the day of the Capitol protest and has threatened to ban his account permanently in the future.

Gen. Flynn can be found on Parler here.

