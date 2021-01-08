https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-impeachment-pelosi-rioting-insurrection

House Speaker gave President Donald Trump an ultimatum to either step down from office or face a second impeachment from House Democrats.

Democrats said they would charge President Donald Trump on Monday with incitement of insurrection in one article of impeachment over the rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

“Today, the House Democratic Caucus had an hours-long conversation that was sad, moving and patriotic. It was a conversation unlike any other, because it followed an action unlike any other,” said Pelosi in a statement on Friday.

“It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign,” she added. “But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment.”

Fox News reported that the impeachment article had 131 co-sponsors sign on.

Critics of the president say that he incited the violence by showing up at the demonstration and speaking to the protesters hours before some of them marched to Congress and forced their way in.

Others have defended the president and argued that his encouragement of the protest against the certification of the election results were disconnected from the subsequent attack on Congress to stop the certification.

The attack on the US Capitol from pro-Trump rioters left 5 dead, including one woman who was shot by Capitol Police, three who died from other medical incidents, and a policeman who was died from injuries from the attack.

Democrats are likely to succeed in voting to impeach the president in the House of Representatives, where they have a majority, but it would be up the Senate to conduct a trial and vote to remove him or not. The Senate is controlled by the Republicans.

Trump has agreed to the transition process which should culminate in the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

