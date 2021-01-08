https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-twitter-bans-president-donald-trump-permanently/

Twitter has suspended President Donald Trump’s account permanently.

Reports are coming in that he has now joined Parler — and Google and Apple are both now threatening to ban that entire platform.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

TRENDING: Breaking: President Trump Announces He Will Not Attend China Joe’s Inauguration

The tech giant added that “in the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

They have not deleted the accounts of politicians that supported and promoted the horrific Black Lives Matter riots last year.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, of his supporters and allies have also been banned since the 6th — including prominent figures like General Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, and Lin Wood.

On Wednesday, the big tech giants flexed their power by issuing temporary suspensions and silencing the President of the United States. He was briefly allowed back on Twitter, but his account has now been terminated.

This is a breaking story and the Gateway Pundit will be updating as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

