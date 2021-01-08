https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-walk-away-movement-deleted-facebook-leaders-blocked-accounts-500000-testimonials-disappear/

The #WalkAway Campaign is a true grassroots movement, founded by former liberal, Brandon Straka on May 26th, 2018. The #WalkAway Campaign encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.

Over 500,000 former Democrats posted their testimony on the Walkaway Facebook page on why they “walked away” from the Democrat Party.

On Friday Brandon Straka reached out The Gatewayy Pundit after the #WalkAway page was removed from Facebook.

Over 500,000 testimonials are gone!

All of Brandon’s work was erased.

Facebook said the “Walkaway Foundation” violated its terms of use!

Wow!

Brandon sent out a plea to Senator Ted Cruz this morning: Senator Ted Cruz I need your help. PLEASE CONTACT ME. The entire #WalkAway movement & every employee & volunteer from my organization was BANNED today from Facebook. This is only the beginning of a total conservative shutdown if we don’t get help. Patriots PLEASE RETWEET!

@SenTedCruz @tedcruz I need your help. PLEASE CONTACT ME. The entire #WalkAway movement & every employee & volunteer from my organization was BANNED today from Facebook

This is only the beginning of a total conservative shutdown if we don’t get help.

Patriots, PLZ retweet https://t.co/5znsPZYfgC — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) January 8, 2021

This is not the first time Facebook has messed with the Walk Away movement.

Brandon Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway movement was banned from Facebook in 2018 for linking to Infowars ahead of being interviewed by the outlet.

I am thrilled to officially announce- the #WalkAway March on Washington, October 26-28th.

It will be a weekend to change history. Join us!!! And please share this video!#WalkAway #WalkAwayMarch #WalkAwayCampaign pic.twitter.com/ijcFvtMBRM — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 5, 2018

Brandon Straka reached out to The Gateway Pundit earlier today.

