https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/08/brilliant-babylon-bee-knows-exactly-what-it-might-take-for-trump-to-successfully-sneak-back-on-twitter/

We told you earlier that Twitter has permanently banned Donald Trump, but the masters of satire at the Babylon Bee know how the president could successfully return to their platform:

Bingo! It’s funny because it’s true.

Trending

***

Related:

Did AOC do this? Apple threatens to kick Parler out of the App Store; UPDATE: Parler suspended from Google Play Store

Here are screenshots of the 4 tweets Twitter just deleted from the official @POTUS account

Tags: Babylon BeeDonald Trumptwitter

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...