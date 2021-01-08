https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/08/brilliant-babylon-bee-knows-exactly-what-it-might-take-for-trump-to-successfully-sneak-back-on-twitter/
We told you earlier that Twitter has permanently banned Donald Trump, but the masters of satire at the Babylon Bee know how the president could successfully return to their platform:
Trump Sneaks Back On Twitter By Disguising Self As PR Rep For Chinese Communist Partyhttps://t.co/98m5kro8SR
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 9, 2021
Bingo! It’s funny because it’s true.
Brilliant. The irony is that the Bee will never be verified, which is just another outrage.
— Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) January 9, 2021
If the Bee has taught us anything this year, it is how great humor and satire are at predicting the future. 🤔🤣🤣🤯
— Dion Bram (@DionBram11) January 9, 2021
