UPDATE: Capitol Police are denying a CNN report that an officer has died from injuries sustained during Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol. The Capitol Police have issued the following statement:

“Media reports regarding the death of a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer are not accurate. Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away. We ask that our officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected at this time. Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time.”

ORIGINAL POST:

A Capitol Police officer who was injured on Wednesday has reportedly died. The officer’s death is the fifth death associated with Wednesday’s riot at the nation’s Capitol.

CNN first reported the officer’s death, but the identity of the officer and details surrounding the injuries were not reported.

In a tweet, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips (D) attributed the officer’s death to injuries sustained from the riot.

I’ve been advised a US Capitol Police officer has died of injuries sustained in yesterday’s assault on the Capitol. My heart goes out to the family of the officer and to all who risk their lives every day to protect and serve our communities with dignity and principle. — Rep. Dean Phillips ???? (@RepDeanPhillips) January 8, 2021

A large crowd of Trump supporters overtook police officers in order to gain entry. Video shows a number of Trump supporters were attempting to stop individuals from breaking into the Capitol.

Katie wrote earlier about a Utah man, known for organizing far-left protests, who was spotted in the Capitol on Wednesday. The man had previously been arrested after organizing a demonstration in Utah that ended in a shooting, according to Desert News. The man was seen standing next to Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt inside the Capitol before Babbitt was shot and killed by police.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is stepping down following Wednesday’s events. Sund’s resignation is effective January 16, a few days before Biden’s inauguration.

In a new video message, President Trump formally conceded to Joe Biden and committed to a smooth transition of power. The president also condemned the “heinous attack” on the Capitol.

