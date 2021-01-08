https://www.theblaze.com/news/capitol-police-officer-dead-following-capitol-riot

Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, is dead after sustaining injuries while on duty during the Wednesday night siege at the U.S. Capitol, according to a press release from the United States Capitol Police.

According to

NBC News, Sicknick — a veteran who hailed from New Jersey — joined the Capitol Police in 2008 and is the fifth person to die as a result of the Wednesday riots.

Image source: WABC-TV video screenshot

What are the details of Sicknick’s death?

Sicknick’s death was announced in a Thursday night memo from the Capitol Police.



The memo stated that Sicknick passed away Thursday evening after injuries sustained during the Capitol riot on Wednesday. According to the department, Sicknick was “injured while physically engaging with protesters.”

When he returned to his division office following the siege, he reportedly collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries.

The New York Times reported that sources said Sicknick was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher during the siege.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is investigating Sicknick’s untimely death.

The

media release read:

At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty. Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners. Officer Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008, and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit.



The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague. We ask that Officer Sicknick’s family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this time.

According to

Time, Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said that the “tragic loss” should “remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps, and other essential workers” during the siege.

Sicknick most recently served in the Capitol Police department’s first responders unit.

What else do we know about the slain officer?

The

New York Post reported on Friday that Sicknick was a supporter of President Donald Trump who hailed from New Jersey.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association mourned the loss of Sicknick, a military veteran who served in the Middle East, on Twitter.

“Keep Capitol PO Brian Sicknick and his family in your hearts, along with his Capitol Police colleagues,” the Twitter statement read. “We know our Fed brothers & sisters will move mountains to bring this cop-killer to justice — along w/every rioter who participated in this despicable attack.”

The tweet included video of officers lining the streets in front of the U.S. Capitol with their cruiser lights flashing in honor of Sicknick.

Sicknick’s brother lamented the loss of his brother and thanked members of law enforcement for their outpouring of support.

“After a day of fighting for his life, he passed away a hero,” he said. “I would like to thank all of his brothers and sisters in law enforcement for the incredible compassion and support they have shown my family. My family and I hope that our privacy can be respected as we grieve. Thank you.”

