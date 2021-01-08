http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Aysuq4b2KVs/capitol-police-officer-dies-after-attack-on-congress.php

Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick has died from injuries he sustained during the riot at the Capitol on Thursday. Ashli Babbitt, one of the protesters, died during the riot. She was shot by an officer as she climbed through a window into the building. Three other protesters died due to “medical emergencies.”

According to reports, more than 50 law enforcement officers sustained injuries during the rioting. That’s slightly less than the number of Secret Service officers who reportedly were injured protecting the White House during BLM/leftist rioting this Summer.

Thankfully, there were no deaths on either side during that rioting, at least as far as I recall. However, that wasn’t for lack of trying by the radical leftist mob. Its members threw projectiles such as bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks at the officers, who were also kicked, punched and exposed to bodily fluids.

The attacks near the White House were more violent than the one at the Capitol, which did not involve most of the forms of assault described above. Yet, media and Democrat outrage over these attack was muted at best. At worst, it was directed at those like William Barr who tried to ensure the safety of the area.

Before the pandemic, I used to encounter members of the Capitol police regularly at the Library of Congress where they provide security. Sometimes, I encountered them at the Capitol, as well. And passing by the Capitol on my way to the Library, I sometimes saw members of the force helping tourists find their way around.

I always found members of the Capitol police force to be professional, courteous, and helpful. It’s most unfortunate that so many of them have been injured and that one of them has been killed.

It may well be that the leaders of the force let their officers down by not anticipating the attack and/or taking measures that might have nipped it in the bud. I’m sure there will be an inquiry and there should be.

But the main blame here goes, of course, to the mob and to those who incited it.

