Brian D. Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who took part in defending the Capitol during a mob onslaught, died Thursday evening, according to the United States Capitol Police.

“The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” a USCP spokesperson said.

Sicknick’s death was prematurely reported earlier in the evening, garnering notes of sympathy from members of Congress. He succumbed to his wounds at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The officer’s death brings the death toll from Wednesday’s riot to five. The other four deaths were among the rioters, including one woman whom Capitol Police shot as she attempted to enter the House Chamber, and three others who died of unrelated health emergencies, including one heart attack.

“This tragic loss should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps, and other essential workers yesterday,” House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauroRosa DeLauroCapitol Police officer dies following riots Schumer says he will fire Senate sergeant-at-arms once Dems take control House committee opens investigation into Capitol mob breach MORE (D-Conn.) and Appropriations Legislative Branch Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanCapitol Police officer dies following riots 1 Capitol Police officer in critical condition, up to 60 hospitalized after riots Schumer says he will fire Senate sergeant-at-arms once Dems take control MORE (D-Ohio) said in a joint statement.

“To honor Officer Sicknick’s memory, we must ensure that the mob who attacked the People’s House and those who instigated them are held fully accountable,” they added.

DeLauro and Ryan on Thursday opened an investigation into the security lapses that allowed the rioters to breach the Capitol.

President Trump Joe Biden More than 50 officers were injured and 15 hospitalized in the standoff against supporters of, who breached the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President-elect‘s election.

Congress certified the election overnight despite the objections of some Republicans.

The riot, which Trump egged on, led to numerous calls for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment alongside a majority of the Cabinet to defang Trump in the last 13 days of his presidency. Democrats have also discussed impeaching Trump a second time to remove him due to his role in inciting the riot.

Trump released a video Thursday evening acknowledging that a new administration would be taking power on Jan. 20 and disavowing the violent protesters, for whom he had expressed love and admiration for on Wednesday.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said earlier in the evening that he would resign in accordance with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s (D-Calif.) demands, as did the House sergeant-at-arms and the Senate sergeant-at-arms.

The three positions, along with the Architect of the Capitol, comprise the oversight board for the Capitol Police.

