(ZEROHEDGE) – The Chinese government may be holding over 1 million Turkic Muslim Uyghurs in internment camps – where they’re subject to forced labor, arbitrary detention, torture, physical and sexual abuse, and family separation – but according to CCP, by “eradicating extremism, the minds of Uygur women in Xinjiang were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted.”

Because of this, they are “no longer baby-making machines,” and are “more confident and independent.”

According to China Daily, these changes were not caused by “forced sterilization” (despite Uighur women testifying that officials in re-education camps forced them to take unknown drugs, drink ‘white liquid’ that rendered them unconscious, and injected them with a substance that halted menstruation) – instead, they say that a ‘significant drop in the natural population growth rate’ is due to the promotion of reproductive health and family planning policies.

