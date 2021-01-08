https://www.dailywire.com/news/china-claims-uyghur-women-achieved-gender-equality-after-being-abducted-tortured-and-sterilized-in-concentration-camps

China’s embassy in the United States claimed on social media this week that Uygur women in its Xinjiang providence were better off since the communist nation imprisoned more than one million people in concentration camps.

The tweet, which has not been censored by Twitter or amended with a “disputed” claim, says a study (put out by the Xinjiang Development Research Center, which is part of a state-run think tank) found that “eradicating extremism” – China’s term for putting ethnic minorities in concentration camps where they’re tortured and brainwashed – has resulted in better results for Uyghur women. Using Western terminology like “gender equality” and “reproductive health,” the embassy claimed women were “emancipated” and “no longer baby-making machines,” adding they “are more confident and independent.

The tweet linked to an article published in state-run media outlet China Daily, which tried to claim that what is being reported of the concentration camps outside of China is untrue, even though those reports come from survivors and internal Chinese Communist Party documents. The study was created to dispute claims that the Uyghur population’s growth had decreased due to the Chinese government’s control, insisting that it was the “extremism” the communist nation claimed to be eliminating that led to women not wanting to have children. The report claimed that “forced sterilization” did not cause the decrease in the population.

As The Daily Wire has previously reported, leaked documents from the Chinese Communist Party show just how far the oppression of Muslim minorities goes. Leaks reviewed by BBC Panorama show that the re-education camps are intended to be run as prisons and not as educational facilities, as the CCP routinely claims. One nine-page memo included in the collection of documents, sent in 2017 by then deputy secretary of Xinjiang’s Communist Party, Zhu Hailun, explains how the prisons should be run:

“Never allow escapes”

“Increase discipline and punishment of behavioural violations”

“Promote repentance and confession”

“Make remedial Mandarin studies the top priority”

“Encourage students to truly transform”

“[Ensure] full video surveillance coverage of dormitories and classrooms free of blind spots”

The documents further explained how each “student” is to have their every move controlled:

The students should have a fixed bed position, fixed queue position, fixed classroom seat, and fixed station during skills work, and it is strictly forbidden for this to be changed.

Implement behavioural norms and discipline requirements for getting up, roll call, washing, going to the toilet, organising and housekeeping, eating, studying, sleeping, closing the door and so forth.

Those documents also showed the terrifying “Minority Report”-style surveillance system China uses to incarcerate people based on the prediction that they will one day commit a crime. In one of the leaked documents, this system is shown to have flagged 1.8 million people as potential future criminals because they had the Zapya app on their phone. Chinese authorities then investigated 40,557 people who had the app installed and that “if it is not possible to eliminate suspicion” then send them for “concentrated training,” the documents said.

Another stash of leaked documents were reviewed by The New York Times included internal documents showing how authorities in Xinjiang were to respond to college students returning home to discover their families had been sent to the labor camps.

Authorities were to respond: “They’re in a training school set up by the government,” and if the student pressed for more information, the authorities were to say their families were no criminals but could not leave the “schools.” Further, students would be threatened that their families may be held longer depending on the student’s actions.

Sayragul Sauytbay, who said she had been released from one of the concentration camps and talked about the rampant abuse and rape within the facilities.

