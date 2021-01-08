https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/uighur-sterilization-efforts/

The Chinese Communist Party’s U.S. Embassy boasted on Twitter how a study revealed Uyghur women felt as if they were “no longer baby-making machines.”

The study, which links “eradicating extremism” to the “emancipation” of Uyghur women and improvement of “gender quality and reproductive health,” comes amidst several reports the Chinese government has forcibly sterilized several women in Xinjiang province.

In an effort to cut Uyghur birth rates, the Chinese Communist Party has also been accuse of forcing abortions and birth control on the female population in the Chinese province.

Study shows that in the process of eradicating extremism, the minds of Uygur women in Xinjiang were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines. They are more confident and independent. https://t.co/lykDhByEiL — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) January 7, 2021

Posting on Twitter, the embassy links to a study published in state-run media outlet China Daily claiming to show that the “eradication of extremism has given Xinjian women more autonomy.”

