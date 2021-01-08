https://protestia.com/2021/01/07/we-got-banned-again/

Just a quick update for those following the saga of Protestia against the censors, and what happened to some of our content.

We awoke this morning to find our entire Vimeo channel deleted, along with our entire catalog of videos. Some of those videos had over a million views, such as when we broke the story of Jerry Falwell Jr. on the yacht with a video showing it to be the Trailer Park Boys themed party.

As for this infraction, near as we can tell it was a video we posted regarding transgenderism that got us the hand-slap, as it goes against their terms of service.

We tried appealing and were told in no uncertain terms that this was it, with a member of the support team informing us “We wish you the best of luck in finding a hosting platform better suited to your needs.”

“Content violates our anti-hate and anti-discrimination policy when it (1) is directed to a group based upon personal characteristics, such as race, religion, gender, and sexual orientation; (2) sends a message of inferiority; and (3) would be considered extremely offensive to a reasonable person.

This is the first time we’ve had our video library axed, as usually the social media censors simply throttle our Facebook page into oblivion, but the Protestia Facebook page seems to be ok and running well.

Naturally, we will roll with the punches. We’ve made arrangements for this type of eventuality and our video library is being re-uploaded to a more free-speech friendly platform as we speak.

Thank you all for your continued support, either through sharing our content, helping us stay afloat via Patreon, or helping our souls through prayer.

To God be the glory, forever and ever.

