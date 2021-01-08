https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/08/cnn-openly-lobbying-to-ban-fox-news-newsmax-oan-from-airwaves-with-dem-stamp-of-approval-1014098/

Fox News and other right-leaning outlets are being targeted by frenzied Democrats and liberal media calling for them to be deplatformed.

Democrats are using the mob riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to justify demands to pull the plug on what CNN’s Brian Stelter called “dishonest companies that profit off of disinformation and conspiracy theories.” CNN’s chief media correspondent made his argument in his newsletter as did Oliver Darcy and others who lack all self-awareness when it comes to pointing fingers.

“We regularly discuss what the Big Tech companies have done to poison the public conversation by providing large platforms to bad-faith actors who lie, mislead, and promote conspiracy theories,” Stelter wrote. “But what about TV companies that provide platforms to networks such as Newsmax, One America News — and, yes, Fox News?”

CNN re-published the newsletter with the headline, “Analysis: TV providers should not escape scrutiny for distributing disinformation.”

New Jersey state Assemblyman Paul Moriarty was quoted in a text reportedly sent to Comcast on Thursday.

“Fox and Newsmax, both delivered to my home by your company, are complicit,” he allegedly said. “What are you going to do???”

The CNN analysis, provided by Darcy, was called out on Twitter where the full extent of the commentary could be seen.

Now CNN’s @oliverdarcy is going after cable companies for carrying Fox News pic.twitter.com/RtTrqJdTXa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2021

“Oliver is trying to use Wednesday’s events to deplatform conservative media outlets — despite CNN/MSNBC doing far more to contribute to today’s charged political environment,” Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott tweeted.

This is why I posted that supercut yesterday of media personalities endorsing violence. Oliver is trying to use Wednesday’s events to deplatform conservative media outlets — despite CNN/MSNBC doing far more to contribute to today’s charged political environment. pic.twitter.com/WFR8AKu8FB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2021

The Washington Post also looked to blame conservative media for some of the violence on Wednesday, once again conveniently forgetting its own role in stoking division.

“This would never have happened if Fox ‘News,’ OAN, Newsmax, Mark Levin, the Daily Wire and all the rest had not been spreading poisonous lies to allege that the election was stolen,” Max Boot said in one article.

This would never have happened if Fox “News,” OAN, Newsmax, Mark Levin, Daily Wire, & all the rest had not been spreading poisonous lies about the election. This would never have happened if 100+ House members and 13 senators had not endorsed those lies. https://t.co/MmnRKYJdtg — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 7, 2021

“Since this is an especially good day for calling out the names of those to blame, here are a few more, from the leadership of Fox News: Rupert Murdoch. Lachlan Murdoch. Suzanne Scott,” Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan wrote on Twitter, citing her latest column, headlined: “The pro-Trump media world peddled the lies that fueled the Capitol mob. Fox News led the way.”

Where on earth, I wonder — on what popular cable network — could so many people have gotten the idea, day after day, that the election was stolen and their values were being systematically denied? — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) January 7, 2021

The parade of pundits continued to gleefully pile on the attacks, apparently oblivious to how the pendulum can swing back.

Hugely important point by @oliverdarcy: Even as tech platforms are scrutinized for facilitating violence and hateful rhetoric, TV networks also bear enormous responsibility. It’s not whataboutism or an either-or. It’s a yes-and scenario.https://t.co/3wXf9wdxAY — Brian Fung (@b_fung) January 8, 2021

I want to say to WSJ ed page, Fox News, talk radio: You own this. You instigated crazy conspiracy theories, stirred resentment, encouraged the mob. You all need to think about how to make amends. — Jennifer ‘Prosecute Incitement and Sedition’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 6, 2021

this is correct. Fox News bears an awful lot of responsibility for this https://t.co/j64eJlVEet — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 6, 2021

Fox News is a clear and present danger to democracy. No one should pretend otherwise. https://t.co/e3GDCkmqjM — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 7, 2021

To be clear: Fox News, OANN, the far-right echo chamber incited a lot of what we’re seeing today. But the rest of us in the so-called mainstream or liberal media need to accept that, for far too long, we weren’t clear-eyed about the nature of the threat that Trump/Trumpism posed — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 6, 2021

