Fox News and other right-leaning outlets are being targeted by frenzied Democrats and liberal media calling for them to be deplatformed.

Democrats are using the mob riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to justify demands to pull the plug on what CNN’s Brian Stelter called “dishonest companies that profit off of disinformation and conspiracy theories.”  CNN’s chief media correspondent made his argument in his newsletter as did Oliver Darcy and others who lack all self-awareness when it comes to pointing fingers.

“We regularly discuss what the Big Tech companies have done to poison the public conversation by providing large platforms to bad-faith actors who lie, mislead, and promote conspiracy theories,” Stelter wrote. “But what about TV companies that provide platforms to networks such as Newsmax, One America News — and, yes, Fox News?”

CNN re-published the newsletter with the headline, “Analysis: TV providers should not escape scrutiny for distributing disinformation.”

New Jersey state Assemblyman Paul Moriarty was quoted in a text reportedly sent to Comcast on Thursday.

“Fox and Newsmax, both delivered to my home by your company, are complicit,” he allegedly said. “What are you going to do???”

The CNN analysis, provided by Darcy, was called out on Twitter where the full extent of the commentary could be seen.

“Oliver is trying to use Wednesday’s events to deplatform conservative media outlets — despite CNN/MSNBC doing far more to contribute to today’s charged political environment,” Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott tweeted.

The Washington Post also looked to blame conservative media for some of the violence on Wednesday, once again conveniently forgetting its own role in stoking division.

“This would never have happened if Fox ‘News,’ OAN, Newsmax, Mark Levin, the Daily Wire and all the rest had not been spreading poisonous lies to allege that the election was stolen,” Max Boot said in one article.

“Since this is an especially good day for calling out the names of those to blame, here are a few more, from the leadership of Fox News: Rupert Murdoch. Lachlan Murdoch. Suzanne Scott,” Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan wrote on Twitter, citing her latest column, headlined: “The pro-Trump media world peddled the lies that fueled the Capitol mob. Fox News led the way.”

The parade of pundits continued to gleefully pile on the attacks, apparently oblivious to how the pendulum can swing back.

