CNN political commentator Ana Navarro joined the rest of the left-wing media in using Wednesday’s Capitol Hill riot to justify the hatred they’ve always had for the Republican party.

On Friday’s The View, the once-a-week co-host opened the show launching into a venomous tirade against the party she still apparently identifies with, despite working to elect Joe Biden:

I am livid at all of those Republicans who have spent four years enabling, normalizing, legitimizing, emboldening Donald Trump, and who all of a sudden have woken up for their four-year fever. You’re not going to erase in four days what you’ve done for four years. They knew exactly who he was because they told us. We’ve got the video. Lindsey Graham knew who we was, and Ted Cruz knew who we was, and Marco Rubio knew who he was. All of them, all of them looked the other way and played stupid and were accomplices…. …They don’t get to rewrite history. They were on the wrong side of history, and they have been attacking, attacking mercilessly, Republicans like Mitt Romney, Republicans like my husband, like myself for four years telling us that we compromised, that we were sellouts. No. You sold your souls out. You sold your souls out to support a criminal, and you’re going to have to live with that. You are going to have to live with that the rest of your lives. There is nothing you’re going to say in the next 13 days that’s going to erase what’s happened in the four years. Just imagine what would have happened if they had voted to impeach him instead of what they did, or if they had resigned after Charlottesville instead of waiting until now, 13 days before. So you know what, guys? You own this. You own this just as much as Donald Trump does.

Later in the show, Navarro agreed with co-host Sunny Hostin and Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) that Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) deserved to have his book contract revoked for challenging the electoral college certification process on Wednesday before the riot.

Navarro again raged, saying that Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz “incited” a riot and had “blood on their hands:”

People have died, okay, and I think that people like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have blood on their hands. They are part of this. They helped incite this. They even after this happened, went ahead and voted and, you know, they have been feeding their supporters lies. Knowingly feeding their supporters lies for no other purpose than their political ambition and to advance their position because they want to run for president.

This is a lot of anger for two men who immediately condemned the violence and called for it to stop that day. Where is the outrage for Democrats, who either stayed silent or publicly supported and offered to bail out jailed left-wing Antifa anarchists who assaulted police, murdered Trump supporters and tried to burn down federal buildings with people inside? Media commentators and journalists will conveniently give them a pass, while Republicans get blamed for the violence they condemn.

At another point in the show, co-host Sunny Hostin also rejected calls for unity and trying to understand the 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump. She unfairly conflated the millions who voted for Trump with the rioters who stormed the Capitol, calling for “consequences:”

We’re hearing about all of this. What about the 74 million people that voted for him, and what about the radicalization of people? I don’t know that people were radicalized so much as they were emboldened and given permission to behave in the way that we have seen over the past four years. I mean, think about post-reconstruction America. I’ve heard so many times people say, this is not America. Well, maybe this was America, and maybe this is the America that was sort of hidden. That was now given permission, and so maybe the answer is not so much we need to understand these 74 million people or we need to understand the type of behavior that we have seen. Maybe the answer is let’s not normalize that behavior anymore. Let’s not embolden that behavior anymore. Let’s make sure that that behavior has consequences. That behavior needs to have consequences. There needs to be arrests, that kind of thing.

The View 1/8/2021 ANA NAVARRO: Oh, Joy. So many different emotions. Shock, sadness. Listen. I’ve fled communism. I’ve seen this before. I never thought I would see it in the United States of America. I was so struck by the irony that Republicans, pro-Trump Republicans have spent months telling us that Democrats would turn America into Venezuela. Instead it is Trump that turned America into Venezuela, a place where dictators try to perpetuate themselves into power by using mobs to threaten and attack their opponents. Joy, I’m also — I have got to say this. I’m livid. I am livid at all of those Republicans who have spent four years enabling, normalizing, legitimizing, emboldening Donald Trump, and who all of a sudden have woken up for their four-year fever. You’re not going to erase in four days what you’ve done for four years. They knew exactly who he was because they told us. We’ve got the video. Lindsey Graham knew who we was, and Ted Cruz knew who we was, and Marco Rubio knew who he was. All of them, all of them looked the other way and played stupid and were accomplices because they liked his Cuba policy or because he moved the embassy in Israel or they liked his abortion policy, and his judicial nominations and they were willing to look the other way and embrace and legitimatize a criminal, a person who is a deranged madman, who has threatened the national security and social fiber of America so that they could get the little bones that he threw at them and they wanted. They don’t get to rewrite history. They were on the wrong side of history, and they have been attacking, attacking mercilessly, Republicans like Mitt Romney, Republicans like my husband, like myself for four years telling us that we compromised, that we were sellouts. No. You sold your souls out. You sold your souls out to support a criminal, and you’re going to have to live with that. You are going to have to live with that the rest of your lives. There is nothing you’re going to say in the next 13 days that’s going to erase what’s happened in the four years. Just imagine what would have happened if they had voted to impeach him instead of what they did, or if they had resigned after Charlottesville instead of waiting until now, 13 days before. So you know what, guys? You own this. You own this just as much as Donald Trump does. JOY BEHAR: That’s — I agree with that. I completely agree with everything you said. (…) JOY BEHAR: Okay. Ana. Ana, you’re a Republican. Do you think this is a slippery slope? ANA NAVARRO: No. I think this is something very different. I think this is a unique situation. Listen. People have died, okay, and I think that people like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have blood on their hands. They are part of this. They helped incite this. They even after this happened, went ahead and voted and, you know, they have been feeding their supporters lies. Knowingly feeding their supporters lies for no other purpose than their political ambition and to advance their position because they want to run for president. Look. There is nothing stopping Josh Hawley or anybody from self-publishing. Go online. There’s a bunch of self-publishing companies online. You can publish your book, and people who want you to be president or support you, or think you’re wonderful, they can read your damn book. It doesn’t have to be a Simon & Schuster book for you to read it. So go ahead write your book. Nobody’s stopping you. Self publish. But if Simon & Schuster finds you objectionable and disgusting and wants to hold you accountable as I do and as many Americans do, they have no obligation to give you their platform.

