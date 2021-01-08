https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/cnns-anderson-cooper-media-elites-believe-americans-ignore-election-fraud-go-back-olive-garden-holiday-inn-staying/

WIBC.com reported on CNN’s Anderson Cooper’s remarks this week:

Cooper punched down at Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, telling viewers that the protestors would probably go there after they left the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

“Look at them, they’re high-fiving each other for this deplorable display of completely unpatriotic, completely against law and order, completely unconstitutional behavior, it’s stunning,” Cooper said. “And they’re going to go back, you know, to the Olive Garden and to the Holiday Inn they’re staying at, and the Garden Marriott and they’re going to have some drinks and they’re going to talk about the great day they had in Washington … They stood up for nothing other than mayhem.”