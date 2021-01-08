https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/cnns-anderson-cooper-media-elites-believe-americans-ignore-election-fraud-go-back-olive-garden-holiday-inn-staying/
Big Media and the liberal elites has gone crazy. They claim that Americans shouldn’t worry about or even discuss the gargantuan election fraud that allowed Joe Biden to steal the 2020 election. They should just go back the “Olive Garden” and be quiet.
WIBC.com reported on CNN’s Anderson Cooper’s remarks this week:
Cooper punched down at Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, telling viewers that the protestors would probably go there after they left the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.
“Look at them, they’re high-fiving each other for this deplorable display of completely unpatriotic, completely against law and order, completely unconstitutional behavior, it’s stunning,” Cooper said. “And they’re going to go back, you know, to the Olive Garden and to the Holiday Inn they’re staying at, and the Garden Marriott and they’re going to have some drinks and they’re going to talk about the great day they had in Washington … They stood up for nothing other than mayhem.”
Dave Rubin shared a mix of similar comments from Big Media this week:
Anderson Cooper makes about 12 million a year and is worth around 100 million dollars. Listen to what he says here.
They just can’t stop themselves.
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 7, 2021
And those in the Big Media wonder why nobody watches them and most consider them repugnant.