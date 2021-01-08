https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/01/07/cuomo-lemon-mistake-not-show-trump-supporter-bleed-death

Wednesday was a dark day with the storming of the Capitol by insurrectionists, but CNN apparently wanted to make it worse. In a sadistic back and forth during the wee hours of Thursday morning, CNN’s resident leftist-riot backers Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon lamented how they weren’t allowed to show off the moment a female Trump supporter and rioter was shot in the throat by Capitol Police as she tried to break down a door to one of the chambers of Congress.

In the lead up to airing their sadistic wishes, Lemon decried people comparing happened to the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots during the summer. “Don’t go back to what happened this summer. Again, I think it’s apples and oranges. Don’t talk about the Black Lives Matter. Don’t talk about the protest. We can deal with all that. Let’s talk about what happened today,” he demanded.

“This is supposed to be the greatest democracy, in the world. And in that greatest democracy in the world, today, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists, took over the nation’s capital and caused someone to die,” he continued with Cuomo adding that “four people lost their lives, today.”

Leading into the video of the moments just before the shot rang out, Cuomo blasted unnamed people (he likely meant Republican members of Congress) who would “defend today” by noting they were “victimized” too. “A woman died today. And that is true. A woman lost her life, today, because of what was done. And here’s some of the video of it,” he touted.

After playing video of the chaos outside the doors of the chamber, Cuomo complained about being unable to show viewers the woman as she bled out, calling it a “mistake” not to do so:

All right. So, you saw what we did there, right? We froze the video to save you the aftermath. I have to be honest with you. This is a discretion call, editorially, that we make to kind of insulate you from the reality of violence. I’ve always thought it was a mistake.

“I think we should show it,” Lemon morbidly chimed in.

From there, Cuomo went on a bizarre rant about not being allowed to show dead bodies in Iraq during the war, whining that Americans didn’t want to see it:

I think it’s a mistake at war. I remember covering the Iraq War, and being over there. And you guys lost interest and you didn’t want to see dead bodies, anymore. And I think, that when you get numb to it, you start to forget the significance. It matters that she was taken out there, today. It didn’t have to happen. It should have never happened. None of this should be happening.

And according to Lemon, we needed to see the death of the white Trump supporter because America had seen the death of black men at the hands of police. “So, I think you are absolutely right. We should show that, to show how horrible these insurrectionists. The — the horror of their actions, today,” he demanded.

“The reason that we don’t show it is actually the opposite of why we should. Because we’re not in a place where you’re sensitive. We’re insensitive. That’s the problem,” Cuomo agreed.

Now, what the woman did was terrible and should be condemned. And it could be argued that she put herself into that situation. But her death should be relished like they wanted to do. Wednesday was a tragedy.

The transcript is below, click “expand” to read:

CNN Tonight

January 7, 2021

12:44:41 a.m. Eastern (…) DON LEMON: But there was a lot of what-aboutism today that didn’t necessarily have to happen. Stand on what is happening right now. Don’t go back to what happened this summer. Again, I think it’s apples and oranges. Don’t talk about the Black Lives Matter. Don’t talk about the protest. We can deal with all that. Let’s talk about what happened today. This is supposed to be the greatest democracy, in the world. And in that greatest democracy in the world, today, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists, took over the nation’s capital and caused someone to die. CHRIS CUOMO: Four people lost their lives, today. LEMON: Four people lost their lives but one of them was shot. Three of them were from medical emergencies. One of them was shot. CUOMO: Now, before we went to the floor, I want you to see the moment. Look. This is what you are going to hear. You are going to hear people defend today. By saying, hey, we — we weren’t the bad guys. We were victimized. A woman died today. And that is true. A woman lost her life, today, because of what was done. And here’s some of the video of it. [Video] CUOMO: All right. So, you saw what we did there, right? We froze the video to save you the aftermath. I have to be honest with you. This is a discretion call, editorially, that we make to kind of insulate you from the reality of violence. I’ve always thought it was a mistake. LEMON: I think we should show it. CUOMO: I think it’s a mistake at war. I remember covering the Iraq War, and being over there. And you guys lost interest and you didn’t want to see dead bodies, anymore. And I think, that when you get numb to it, you start to forget the significance It matters that she was taken out there, today. It didn’t have to happen. It should have never happened. None of this should be happening. LEMON: Chris, we showed Ahmaud Arbery being shot on camera. CUOMO: Sure. Should. LEMON: We showed George Floyd losing his life on camera. We show a lot of people who are killed by police, mostly black people, black men, being killed on camera. We should show that woman being killed on camera, as well. I’m not sure — listen. I don’t make the decisions around here, as to what — there is no difference. A life being lost is a life being lost, regardless of who it is. And in what situation. So, I think you are absolutely right. We should show that, to show how horrible these insurrectionists. The — the horror of their actions, today. CUOMO: The reason that we don’t show it is actually the opposite of why we should. Because we’re not in a place where you’re sensitive. We’re insensitive. That’s the problem. (…)

