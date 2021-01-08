https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/08/cnns-jim-acosta-reminds-everybody-that-trump-still-has-the-nuclear-football-for-12-more-days/

For CNN’s Jim Acosta, it’s been a Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America™ for the last nearly four years, and he wants everybody to know that the danger hasn’t yet passed:

By “some worry” Acosta means he’s got less than two weeks left with Trump in office and no talking point will go unexhausted come January 20th.

By sharing a quote from his own story from three years ago, Acosta got more people alarmed enough to call on the government to invoke the 25th Amendment immediately, so it’s “mission accomplished” for CNN’s chief Resistance reporter.

Don’t hold your breath!

Stunning and brave.

