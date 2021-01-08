https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/08/cnns-jim-acosta-reminds-everybody-that-trump-still-has-the-nuclear-football-for-12-more-days/

For CNN’s Jim Acosta, it’s been a Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America™ for the last nearly four years, and he wants everybody to know that the danger hasn’t yet passed:

As some worry about Trump having access to nuclear codes, recalling what I reported about Trump’s 2017 trip to Puerto Rico where he was showing off nuclear football to the governor. pic.twitter.com/MgfFxv87A6 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 8, 2021

By “some worry” Acosta means he’s got less than two weeks left with Trump in office and no talking point will go unexhausted come January 20th.

Don’t worry, Jim. You’ll be able to go back to sleep on January 21st. https://t.co/Xjj1zHaPWS — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) January 8, 2021

“Dear Diary, it’s almost over now. Less than 2 weeks & I don’t know who I can write about now. I’m sort of scared. I will make one last blitz against orange man before it’s over.” https://t.co/FC0lP4fwEu — JeffDavidson #OMC_H (@JeffreyMDavids1) January 8, 2021

By sharing a quote from his own story from three years ago, Acosta got more people alarmed enough to call on the government to invoke the 25th Amendment immediately, so it’s “mission accomplished” for CNN’s chief Resistance reporter.

I await your reportage and concern over an increasingly addled President Biden’s faculties and his access to nuclear codes. https://t.co/3roKQQS6oE — Beorn (@Beorn2000) January 8, 2021

Don’t hold your breath!

When I saw one set of footprints, that was when Acosta carried me. — Squish58 CHIEFS KINGDOM 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Squish581) January 8, 2021

Jim Acosta getting ready for work… pic.twitter.com/hyzhXvo8pn — Dr. Mark (@Funkatr0n) January 8, 2021

Stunning and brave.

