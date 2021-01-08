https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2021/01/08/college-football-coach-jumps-ugly-stacey-abrams-ga-election-doesnt-end-well/

A member of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga coaching staff has been fired over a tweet. How many times does the lesson need to be learned? Apparently, Chris Malone had to learn the hard way that personal tweets can extinguish a career.

Malone aired his anger over the Georgia run-off results at 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday night. He took it out on Stacey Abrams, as she is being heralded as the person behind the Democrats’ success turning Georgia into a blue state during this election cycle. Unfortunately for him, he is now suffering the consequences of that lone tweet. By Wednesday night the retweets came back to bite him. On Thursday he was fired. This tweet has been deleted and he has deleted his Twitter account. The university took his bio page off its website.

Chris Malone an assistant football coach at @UTChattanooga posted the following. pic.twitter.com/d3C7zG7Tp6 — The Awkward Pastor (@pastormontmc) January 7, 2021

“Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!! Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!”

Chattanooga’s head football coach released a statement, using the same social media platform used by Malone.

“Our football program has a set of clear standards. Those standards include respecting others,” Rusty Wright, Chattanooga’s head football, wrote in a statement put on his personal Twitter and the official account for Chattanooga athletics. “What was posted yesterday on social media by a member of my staff is unacceptable and not part of what I stand for or what Chattanooga Football stands for,” he said.

Wright went on to say, “Life is bigger than football and as leaders of young men, we have to set that example, first and foremost.”

There is no way that Malone’s tweet would go unnoticed or without resulting in him being canceled over it. Instead of voicing disappointment on the vote tallies coming in, he went personal against Abrams. She is truly being revered as a hero to Georgia Democrats and Democrats across the country, for that matter, for delivering a 50/50 Senate to Joe Biden. The vice-chancellor and director of athletics at Chattanooga, Mark Wharton said in a statement that the “entire post was appalling.”

Other Democrats are busy promoting Abrams to idol status, too, with a religious connotation. Michigan Governor Whitmer did a little idol-worshipping of her own the day after Election Day in Georgia.

what religion is this? pic.twitter.com/JRYNefsjrV — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 6, 2021

Stacey Abrams refused to concede when Governor Kemp won the gubernatorial election in Georgia in 2018. She has complained about alleged voter suppression in the state ever since. That claim, however, fails just by the fact that a record number of voters turned out for that election. It happened again this cycle. That doesn’t stop Abrams from race-baiting and playing a victim in grievance politics. Abrams turned her anger into action, though, and has been very successful in her endeavors. She founded New Fair Fight, a voting rights organization after her losing campaign for governor in 2018. This work piggybacks with another organization she founded before 2018, Georgia Project. Democrats in Georgia are reaping the rewards of a very strong and focused effort to register minority voters and get out the vote in elections. The black vote, in particular, is essential for Democrat victories. Black women are taking credit, though Abrams is the face of Democrats’ success.

Late Tuesday night, Ms. Abrams praised the thousands of “organizers, volunteers, canvassers & tireless groups” who helped rebuild the state’s Democratic Party from the rump it was when she became the state House minority leader in 2011. While Ms. Abrams is widely expected to run for governor again in 2022, she is at the moment one of the most influential American politicians not in elected office. It was her political infrastructure and strategy of increasing turnout among the state’s Black, Latino and Asian voters that laid the groundwork for both President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory in November and the Democrats’ performance in the Senate races. Ms. Abrams was not alone in Georgia, of course: Numerous other Black women have led a decades-long organizing effort to transform the state’s electorate. “We weren’t surprised that Georgia turned blue, because we’ve been working on it for over 15 years,” Deborah Scott, the founder of Georgia Stand Up, said after Mr. Biden’s victory in the general election. “It’s been an uphill battle,” said Felicia Davis, a longtime organizer in Clayton County. “Because here, we’re not just women, we’re Southern women. And we’re not just Southern women, we’re Southern Black women.”

Stacey Abrams isn’t going anywhere. She’s expected to run for governor again and she’ll likely run for president at some point, too. She revels in her new star power.

Ironically, Malone’s tweet is being slammed as racist yet his resume includes coaching at a historically Black university.

Malone had spent the past two years as Tennessee-Chattanooga’s offensive line coach. He previously coached at Old Dominion and has made stops at James Madison, Massachusetts and other programs. Malone spent the 2013 season as offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Virginia State, a historically Black university.

Actions have consequences, especially in social media. The coach should have known better. He was in a leadership position, tasked with leading by example for young men in college. He failed here miserably. Malone managed to give another victory to Stacey Abrams.

