https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/01/08/donald-trump-joaqauin-castro-ban-name-federal-property-impeach-n306758
About The Author
Related Posts
The Governor of Rhode Island Joins the Democrat COVID-19 Hypocrisy Tour
December 16, 2020
Judicial Watch on Hunter Biden: 'This Is a RICO Case,' May Involve 'Incoming President of the United States — If He's Installed'
December 18, 2020
So Long, Cleveland Indians
December 13, 2020
Georgia Voters Made Joe Manchin President on Tuesday
January 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy