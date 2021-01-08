https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/conservative-walkaway-group-kicked-facebook-purge-moves-clouthub?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The listing for the conservative group WalkAway was purged from Facebook on Friday, stripping the page from half a million followers and banning the group’s founder as part of a larger tech purge that occurred across multiple platforms ahead of the weekend.

WalkAway has billed itself as a grassroots campaign to encourage progressives and liberals to leave the Democratic Party due to its allegedly divisive politics.

Launched in 2018, the group had accumulated half a million followers on Facebook. Yet group founder Brandon Starka on Friday revealed that Facebook had purged his account from its servers, citing alleged violations of site policies.

Starka later revealed that WalkAway would be moving social media operations to CloutHub, a social media network that has billed itself as a free speech alternative to sites like FaceBook.

Facebook’s scrubbing of WalkAway occurred in the midst of a larger purge by multiple tech companies on Friday, with Twitter permanently banning President Donald Trump from its servers while Apple and Google threatened to blacklist social media company Parler from their software services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

