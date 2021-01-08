http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zKQvFeSoZTM/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that some senators “were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday’s actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election” and that “what happened yesterday is in part a result of the misleading claims of recent weeks. And also, what happened Tuesday night is the result of misleading claims of recent weeks that the people of Georgia’s votes didn’t count.”

Cotton said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:45] “I think a very simple and very clear message over the last two months would have been that Sens. Perdue and Loeffler and a Republican Senate majority will provide a check and balance on the Biden administration. However, we spent too much time on other matters.”

He added, “You had some senators who, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday’s actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election or even get some kind of emergency audit of the election results. That was never going to happen. Yet, these senators, as insurrectionists literally stormed the Capitol were sending out fundraising emails. That shouldn’t have happened, and it’s got to stop now. Now, we do need an independent commission…to study what happened with the election practices in the last election, given the unusual circumstance of the pandemic and try to improve or try to propose reforms for the future. But what happened yesterday is in part a result of the misleading claims of recent weeks. And also, what happened Tuesday night is the result of misleading claims of recent weeks that the people of Georgia’s votes didn’t count.”

