Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said that President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Rudy Giuliani may face investigations for allegedly inciting Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Racine appeared on “Good Morning America” on Friday morning to discuss ongoing law enforcement efforts to identify those rioters that stormed the Capitol earlier in the week. Racine mentioned that along with the rioters, others would be investigated for inciting the lawlessness.

“I think the question is, how far up does it go? Clearly the Capitol was ground central in all of this mob’s behavior,” Racine said. “Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, even the President of the United States, were calling on their supporters and hate groups to go to the Capitol and, in Rudy Giuliani’s words, ‘exercise combat justice.’”

“We’re going to investigate not only those mobsters, but also those who incited the violence,” he added.

Racine’s comments come after the Department of Justice did not rule out charging the president with a crime related to the riot.

“We are looking at all actors here,” Michael Sherwin, the U.S. attorney in Washington, said on Thursday. “Was there a command and control? Were there others that maybe assisted or facilitated or obviously played some ancillary role in this? Anyone that had a role, and the evidence fits the elements of a crime, they’re going to be charged.”

Rioters stormed through the Capitol on Wednesday to disrupt the certification of electors that would make official President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Trump spoke at a protest march earlier in the day, continuing to assert that the election had been stolen through widespread voter fraud, and he urged his supporters to walk to the Capitol and “fight” the certification.

After the riot began, Trump and his son Donald Jr. made repeated calls for peace and for the president’s supporters to respect law enforcement struggling to contain the chaos. The president also continued to maintain that the election was stolen and suggested that Biden would be an illegitimate president of the United States.

On Thursday, Trump released a video message acknowledging that Biden would be inaugurated President of the United States on Jan. 20 and promising a “smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power.” Trump also slammed the rioters that broke into the Capitol and said that law enforcement would hold them accountable.

“I’d like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol,” Trump said. “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country, and to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

Trump also called for “healing.”

“We have just been through an intense election, and emotions are high,” he said. “But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20; my focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

