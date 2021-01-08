https://www.oann.com/d-c-police-identify-calif-woman-killed-during-demonstration/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=d-c-police-identify-calif-woman-killed-during-demonstration

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:51 AM PT – Friday, January 8, 2021

Five people have been confirmed dead and dozens of other were arrested after demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

One woman was shot and killed inside the building. She has been identified as a California native who previously served the country. 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt was from San Diego and traveled to D.C. to join thousands in protests.

U.S. Capitol Police said Babbit was shot after a group started moving towards the House chamber. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from the injury.

Babbitt was a 14-year veteran who served four tours with the U.S. Air Force and was deemed a senior official amongst her colleagues. Her husband said Babbitt was a strong supporter of President Trump and went to D.C. to “do what she thought was right to support the country.”

Ashli Babbitt’s final moments. Let us honor her memory. RIP pic.twitter.com/5c9VX7Ndxa — VU X LE (@vuxle) January 8, 2021

Three other people died from “medical emergencies” that were not firearm related. All three of those people were on Capitol grounds when they died. 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Georgia, 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Roseanne Boyland of Alabama were those identified.

In addition to the four civilians, U.S. Capitol Police confirmed Officer Brian D. Sicknick died due to injuries her sustained on-duty. Sicknick served with the Capitol Police for 12-years and was currently working with the department’s first responder’s unit. Capitol Police are requesting privacy for other injured officers and their families.

In the meantime, it’s unclear if an investigation will be opened into the Babbitt’s shooting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

