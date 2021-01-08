https://www.theepochtimes.com/dc-police-release-photos-of-people-who-breached-capitol-building_3648656.html

Law enforcement in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 7 released photo and video footage of numerous individuals who breached the Capitol Building on Wednesday and asked the public’s help in identifying them.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons they are searching for.

In a press release, the department wrote that while there are peaceful demonstrations in the city on a daily basis, the police will take action “if there are persons that destroy property or hurt someone at any time.”

“MPD rarely has to make an arrest at a demonstration but in the event that we do, know that it will be done safely and respectfully,” they assured.

The photos show protestors and rioters inside the Capitol Rotunda and on the floor of the House and the Senate after breaching both chambers. Many of them are wearing MAGA “Make America Great Again” hats, carrying Trump flags, and wearing military-style or protective gear.

Some are dressed in animal skins and others can be seen taking selfies on their mobile phones.

A group of protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

One image shows a woman outside the Capitol holding part of the nameplate from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, which was reportedly stolen amid the protests.

Another image shows a shirtless, tattooed man wearing a Viking headdress and red, white, and blue faceprint. He has since been identified by the Arizona Republic as 32-year-old Jake Angeli, who is widely known as the “QAnon Shaman.” The Epoch Times has not confirmed his identity.

Another man who was seen waving as he walked away with a U.S. House lectern has reportedly been identified as 36-year-old Adam Christian Johnson, the Bradenton Herald reported. The Epoch Times has not confirmed his identity.

The building was cleared around 5:40 p.m. and the joint session later resumed. Ultimately, Congress certified Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect.

“We still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and every one of the violent mob accountable for their actions,” DC Police Chief Robert Contee said at a briefing on Thursday.

“We have collected numerous images of persons of interest that we are asking the community to help us identify,” he said. “These images depict individuals engaged in various acts of violence or property destruction.”

Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Five people died during the protests, and officers have so far made 68 arrests.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, of Huntington, Maryland, died of a gunshot wound after being shot inside the Capitol building. Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia, Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, all suffered medical emergencies.

Police officer Brian Sicknick, died at about 9:30 p.m on Thursday night.

In a public statement, the U.S. Capitol Police Department (USCP) said that it “expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague.”

His death will be investigated by the DC Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and its federal partners.

Police said 56 officers were left injured in the protests and six firearms and two pipe bombs were also recovered.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also seeking the public’s help identifying those who stormed the building Wednesday.

“We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” the bureau said in a statement, pointing people to a webpage where they can submit information.

The White House on Thursday condemned the violence that took place at the Capitol and assured the American public that there will be an “orderly transition of power.”

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of any of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

