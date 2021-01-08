https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-cheer-twitter-for-engaging-in-political-censorship-heal-and-find-a-common-path-forward

Top Democrats cheered far-left Twitter’s decision to ban President Donald Trump on Friday night, calling the controversial move “long overdue.”

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who most claim is a “moderate” or a “centrist,” cheered the political censorship, writing on Twitter: “Thank you @twitter for taking this action. We must come together as a country to heal and find a common path forward.”

I mean, objectively this makes no sense at all. “We must find a common path by kicking most of you off it.” https://t.co/GEUEmQJk6r — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 9, 2021

Far-left Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) wrote on Twitter: “Great. Now let’s permanently suspend him from the White House.”

Great. Now let’s permanently suspend him from the White House. pic.twitter.com/DtsCW2CXGD — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 9, 2021

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton simply tweeted out a check mark in response to a previous tweet of hers where she called for Trump to “delete your account.”

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) tweeted: “While long overdue, I commend twitter for moving to ban Donald Trump from the platform permanently. Tech companies must take responsibility for hate speech and misinformation flourishing on their watch. This is an important step toward accountability.”

While long overdue, I commend twitter for moving to ban Donald Trump from the platform permanently. Tech companies must take responsibility for hate speech and misinformation flourishing on their watch. This is an important step toward accountability. — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) January 9, 2021

