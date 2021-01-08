https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/08/demonic-surely-cnn-will-have-something-to-say-about-their-covid19-hero-andrew-cuomo-killing-people-now-right-right/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to show the rest of the country what leadership looks like.

His handling of the COVID19 crisis has been nothing short of magnificent (just ask him, he wrote a whole book about it). And it just keeps getting better.

Seriously, forget about an Emmy; the man deserves an effing Nobel Prize:

Bold.

Andrew Cuomo’s got his priorities, and he’s sticking to them, dammit:

This is not a drill:

If Andrew Cuomo were actively trying to kill as many people in New York as possible, what would he be doing differently?

*crickets from CNN*

Sorry, it’s no use trying to publicly shame Brian Stelter and CNN journos. They’re too busy working on the Real News, Mr. President:

