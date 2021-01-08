https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dershowitz-trump-impeach-defend/2021/01/08/id/1004866

Retired Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said Friday he again would be ”honored” to defend President Donald Trump if he’s impeached again, dismissing suggestions that Trump did anything to warrant removal from office by urging supporters at a rally Wednesday in Washington to march to the Capitol.

“He has not committed a constitutionally impeachable offense and I would be honored to once again defend the Constitution against partisan efforts to weaponize it for political purposes,” Dershowitz told TheHill.com where he is an opinion contributor.

Democrat Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland have drafted a single article of impeachment that accuses Trump of ”incitement to insurrection” and plan to introduce it on Monday.

Dershowitz defended Trump during his first impeachment. The president was impeached without a single Republican vote and not even all Democratic votes. He was acquitted in the Senate, getting only one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, to vote for one of the two articles of impeachment.

Some Democrats are now insisting that Trump incited a rally of those protesting the certification of the Electoral College voted to storm the Capitol.

During an address to the crowd, Trump said many of those attending would ”peacefully” march to the Capitol. A group of a couple hundred people, according to reports, breached the Capitol building, during which five people died.

One protester was shot by Capitol Police inside the building, one police officer died apparently hours after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher and two other protesters died of heart attacks. Another protester died of a medical emergency.

