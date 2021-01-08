https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/morris-trump-newsmaxtv-biden/2021/01/08/id/1004839

Republicans separating themselves from President Donald Trump following Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol had supported the president reluctantly, according to former Democratic strategist and White House adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax TV.

“I think it’s pretty important to realize they’re kicking Trump while he’s down and that these are Republicans who never supported Trump initially,” Morris told co-hosts Bob Sellers and Heather Childers on Friday’s ”American Agenda.”

“They really never supported him for four years. They had to, and now they’re finally free to sell out.”

Although some Republicans in Washington, D.C., have put distance between themselves and Trump following Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol by protesters objecting to election results, Morris said the president maintains support around the country.

He began his “American Agenda” appearance by pointing out the latest Rasmussen Reports daily presidential tracking poll showed Trump with a 48% approval rating among likely U.S. voters.

“On Election Day, he had an approval of 46 [percent] and earlier this week he was at 51 [percent],” Morris said, “so the idea that Trump is killing himself and that he’s besmirching his image and all of that is absolutely propaganda.”

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Morris said for Biden to get reelected in 2024 and/or to keep Democrats in control of Congress, the new president will have to move to the center and offer moderate solutions.

“I believe the Republican Party must not let him do that,” Morris said. “There is no substitute for victory, for winning in ’22 and ’24. There will be a lot of pressure from the [Republicans in Name Only] and the establishment Republicans to comprise, to move to the center, to meet him halfway, to moderate some of his programs and get some of ours adopted and take half a loaf instead of a full loaf.

“I disagree with that strongly. I think we should make him pass laws with all 50 of his votes in the Senate. Not any Republican support.”

