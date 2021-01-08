https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/08/did-aoc-do-this-apple-threatens-to-kick-parler-out-of-the-app-store/

UPDATE

Parler has been suspended from the Google Play Store:

JUST IN: Google suspending Parler from the Google Play store pic.twitter.com/Nyv59LoNWh — Cristiano Lima (@viaCristiano) January 9, 2021

ORIGINAL POST

BuzzFeed News is reporting that Apple gave the social media company Parler a 24-hour ultimatum to “implement a full moderation plan of its platform” or get booted out of the App Store:

1. NEWS Apple has given Parler, the social network favored by conservatives and extremists, an ultimatum to implement a full moderation plan of its platform within the next 24 hours or face expulsion from the App store.@RMac18 @JohnPaczkowski report https://t.co/eP3AF9o7FZ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 8, 2021

According to a letter sent to Parler, Apple accused the company of not following its own terms of service:

2. In its letter to Parler, Apple notes that there are many posts on the Parler App that violate Parler’s own terms of service.https://t.co/SexQo8k8JR pic.twitter.com/Cooc778xmf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 8, 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had earlier asked Apple and Google to comment on the alleged terms of service violation:

Now, we’d check in on Parler to see how people on the platform are reacting to the news, but their servers are overwhelmed at the moment:

The web version isn’t working either:

