President Donald Trump dodged his account’s permanent ban on Twitter Friday, sending a message to his supporters using a government account reserved for the president of the United States.

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU,” Trump wrote referring to the 75,000,000 Americans who voted for him in the 2020 election.

The president sent the message from the @POTUS account on Twitter after the social media platform permanently banned his @realDonaldTrump account.

Trump said he would negotiate with other social media sites to find a new online platform and even suggested that he would look into building his own platform in the future.

“We will not be SILENCED!” he wrote.

The @POTUS account was created during former President Barack Obama’s administration and transferred to the Trump White House when he became president, even though Trump continued using his personal account. The @POTUS account will be transferred to President-elect Joe Biden after he is inaugurated.

The president savaged Twitter for continuing to censor and ban conservatives.

“Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely,” he wrote. “STAY TUNED!”

Trump’s message was soon censored and removed by Twitter, but the @POTUS account remains live.

