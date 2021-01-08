http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xQQh1Z099YU/

President Donald Trump revealed Friday that he would not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration ceremony on Capitol Hill.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” he wrote shortly on Twitter.

Trump revealed his plans after reports indicated Vice President Mike Pence was willing to attend the inauguration if he received an invitation to the ceremony. A source from Mike Pence’s office told Breitbart News that the vice president had not yet decided whether to attend the event.

Typically, the current president and vice president attends the inauguration together with the president-elect and the vice president-elect. After the ceremony, the outgoing president and first lady leave the Capitol aboard Marine One and gets one last trip aboard an Air Force One to leave Washington, D.C.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will likely leave Washington, D.C., aboard Air Force One by themselves and not return.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

