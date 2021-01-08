https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/education-secretary-betsy-devos-resigns/

(FOX NEWS) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned on Thursday, citing the riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol the prior day, Fox News has confirmed.

“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, it is the inflection point for me,” she told President Trump in a letter sent Thursday.

DeVos was just the latest of many administration officials to resign after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, breaking windows, stealing and confronting police officers. In her letter, DeVos touted the administration’s accomplishments but noted that Trump’s tenure was ending on a sour note.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

