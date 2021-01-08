https://thenationalpulse.com/news/facebook-removed-profiles-biden-request/

As Facebook deletes President Trump’s accounts, The National Pulse can report that Hunter Biden communicated with Facebook executives to have them remove certain profiles at the former VP’s son’s request.

The emails, originally reported by Loomered.com, outline an intimate relationship dating back over a decade.

Emails from October 2010 show Facebook’s Public Policy Manager Adam Conner talking directly with Hunter Biden about the removal of a profile on the social media platform.

On October 22nd, 2010, Conner emailed Hunter Biden about a “Facebook profile that you’re trying to get shut down”:

Hi Mr. Biden,

Chris Kelly forwarded me your message about a Facebook profile that you’re trying to get shut down. would you be able to provide me with a link to the fake Teddy Myers profile? Once we have that, we can look into having it removed, but we obviously do no want to remove the authentic profile.

Best,

Adam

Hunter Biden responded the following day with “Thanks Adam- I will get info to you asap.”

CONNER/BIDEN EMAILS.

Emails from October 24th then show Hunter Biden offering “if you need any more info please let me know,” before thanking the Facebook manager.

CONNER/BIDEN EMAILS.

Conner responded just two minutes later inquiring for a link to the profile Hunter Biden was seeking to remove, as “Teddy Myer is a very common. name and we need to make sure we remove the correct one.”

Roughly 30 minutes later, Hunter Biden provided the link, prompting Conner to respond:

Mr. Biden

We have removed the fake profile. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.

Best,

Adam

Loomered.com continues to connect the dots between the Biden family and big tech, sharing emails that show Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca business partner Arlene Busch had lunched with Chris Kelly. Busch described Kelly, a former high-level Facebook executive as “remain[ing] Mark Zuckerberg’s closest adviser.”

“He is more tied into Silicon Valley money than anyone I know,” she added in the October 2010 email. In response, Hunter Biden requested that Busch let him “speak with Chris” about the prospect of receiving tens of millions of dollars of “Silicon money.”

BUSCH/BIDEN EMAILS.

