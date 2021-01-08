https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/experts-say-swalwell-removed-intel-committee/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Eric Swalwell’s relationship with Fang Fang, a suspected Chinese spy, should have seen him stripped of his security clearance and kicked off the House Intel Committee, according to military and intelligence experts.

“These are types of relationships that if I, a military member, had would be fired or possibly prosecuted. Reporting it to authorities would just mean the end of my career,” retired Navy Brig. Gen. Rob Spalding, who previously served as a defense attache to China and member of President Trump’s National Security Council, told the Washington Examiner. “If you’re gonna sit on the intel committee and you have these kinds of relationships, you should be off these committees. This is just common practice. You know what the Chinese do? You won’t even be part of the government if you have these relationships.”

Scrutiny over Swalwell’s position on the House Intel Committee and as lead Democrat on the Subcommittee on the Central Intelligence Agency has thus far come only from congressional Republicans demanding his removal. Last month, 17 GOP lawmakers sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding Swalwell be stripped of his committee assignment. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly called Swalwell’s continued presence on the committee a national security risk.

