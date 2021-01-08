https://www.theblaze.com/news/facebook-deletes-anti-democrat-walkaway-page

Facebook removed the popular, anti-Democratic Party “WalkAway” page from its platform Friday, according to a

tweet from WalkAway founder Brandon Straka.

WalkAway is a grass-roots campaign that shares stories from those who “can no longer accept the current ideology of liberalism and what the Democratic Party has become.” Straka also was a front-line figure in the battle — following President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss — to get out the vote for Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgia. But both Democratic candidates took the races, and because of that Democrats will control the U.S. Senate.

What are the details?

Straka’s tweet about Facebook’s action read, “FACEBOOK has removed the #WalkAway Campaign and has BANNED ME and EVERY MEMBER of my team!!! Over half a million people in #WalkAway with hundreds of thousands of testimonial videos and stories is GONE. Facebook has banned everything related to #WalkAway.”

Straka also posted images of notifications he said were from Facebook telling him WalkAway’s account was “disabled” on Friday “for violating our Terms of Use” and that pages “that are hateful, threatening, or obscene are not allowed. We also take down Pages that attack an individual or group, or that are set up by an unauthorized individual. If your page was removed for any of the above reasons, it will not be reinstated. Continued misuse of Facebook’s features could result in the permanent loss of your account.”

It isn’t clear what exactly triggered the action. Neither Facebook nor Straka immediately responded Friday to TheBlaze’s request for comment and additional details.

‘Absolute mayhem!!’

“I have a dozen paid employees. I have dozens of volunteers. ALL BANNED at the same time today. Absolute mayhem!!” he

noted in a different Twitter post. “Is this the unity and healing of Joe Biden’s America??? This is horrifying.”

Straka

asked for assistance from Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in the wake of the WalkAway ban, saying “this is only the beginning of a total conservative shutdown if we don’t get help.”

Straka also said he’ll be appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program Friday night to discuss the Facebook ban: “My team and I are working at lightning speed to salvage this today. PLEASE tune in tonight to see how you can help us rebuild.”

Anything else?

Straka

told the Post Millennial that WalkAway is reforming on clouthub.com and that followers can go to the group’s website and sign up for the email list.

A number of prominent social media conservatives have reported steep drops in their follower counts since the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, while others have seen their accounts banned or suspended.

Here’s a Thursday video of Straka commenting on the events this week in Washington, D.C.:







Yesterday in DC/The Past 9 Weeks/The Future of Conservatism



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

