https://www.infowars.com/posts/fake-news-wsj-retracts-claim-alex-jones-led-siege-on-us-capitol/
About The Author
Related Posts
California Trump Supporters Take Over Huntington Beach Pier to Protest Democrats’ Tyrannical Curfew
December 6, 2020
ICYMI: CA Restaurant Owner Takes Matters Into Own Hands After Gruesome Newsom Goon Fines Him
December 29, 2020
The Price of Liberal Lockdown Lunacy: Drug Overdoses Skyrocketing in US With Over 81,000 Deaths: CDC
December 19, 2020
Signs That We Are Living In Very Strange Times [VIDEO]
December 5, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy