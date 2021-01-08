https://www.theblaze.com/news/rosanne-boyland-trump-riot-removal

A family member of a woman who died at the rioting at the U.S. Capitol released a heart-wrenching statement to reporters on Thursday.

The family of Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia, said that she either collapsed at the rioting or was trampled when she died on Wednesday. She was among the three who were reported to have died from medical conditions, in addition to Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed.

Boyland’s brother-in-law Justin Cave read a statement from the family to WAGA-TV.

“As we watched these awful events unfold, we hoped that Rosanne was not among the crowd,” he said.

“Tragically she was there, and it cost her life. We have little information at this time and we’re waiting with the rest of the world to uncover the specifics. Our family is grieving on every level for our country and for the families that have lost a loved one or suffered injuries and for our own loss. We appreciate your prayers and ask for everyone to respect our privacy as we mourn her death,” he continued.

He then added his personal comments.

“On a personal note, Rosanne was very passionate about her beliefs, like I’m sure a lot of people that were present at this event yesterday were,” said Cave.

“But it is my own personal belief that the president’s words and rhetoric incited a riot last night that killed four of his biggest fans,” he added.

“And I believe that we should invoke the 25th Amendment,” Cave concluded.

Some critics of the president have called for Trump administration officials to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him before the inauguration. Others have questioned whether that would be an inappropriate use of the power.

In an interview with the Daily Mail another relative said that Boyland really loved Trump and decided to go to the rally after hearing one of his speeches. She said that her other family members begged her not to go.

Here’s more about Boyland’s death:







Kennesaw family mourning loss of loved one during pro-Trump mob takeover of capitol



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

